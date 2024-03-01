Skip to main content
4 injured in San Francisco after tree falls on car in rainy weather

Four people were injured during a storm in San Francisco on Friday after a 25-foot tree fell on top of their vehicle. | Source: Courtesy San Francisco Fire Department
By Joel Umanzor

Four people were injured Friday evening in San Francisco's Fillmore District after a large tree fell on top of a vehicle as rain blanketed the city, according to fire officials.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., when the 25-foot tree fell on top of a four-door sedan traveling near the intersection of Laguna Street and Golden Gate Avenue, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

All four individuals were able to extricate themselves from the vehicle, SFFD added, before they were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. All four people were in stable condition.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area of the incident, SFPD said.

The San Francisco Fire Department also cautioned residents to be aware of their surroundings as the wet weather continues throughout the weekend and to prepare for trips by allowing plenty of time for travel as roads may be closed.

Much of San Francisco and the Bay Area was under a wind advisory Friday through Saturday morning as a strong winter storm moved across the state, dumping massive amounts of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

