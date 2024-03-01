

A cockroach infestation, staff turnover and lost records are just some of the reasons why the San Francisco Department of Public Health has failed to track hundreds of thousands of dollars in gift cards it handed out over three years, according to a new audit.

The San Francisco Controller’s Office Thursday released an audit that looked into gift cards purchased to pay for everything from groceries and restaurants to clothing and drugstores. Each was worth no more than $50.

“Public health fiscal units don't adequately monitor how the department's programs handle gift cards, which increases the risk of cards being lost or misappropriated,” the audit said. It went on to say that the findings show there is “little or no verifiable oversight of gift card handling.”

In most of the 18 city programs using the cards, there were failures to track who got the cards. And in many cases, their distribution and logging were done by the same person.

The majority of the gift cards handed out—roughly $300,000 worth—were given by HIV Health Services. Smaller amounts were handed out by programs providing everything from mental health services and immigrant health services to drug recovery.