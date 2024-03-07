Thousands recovering power after PG&E outage in San Francisco

Thousands of San Franciscans were without power Thursday morning, according to PG&E's website.
The outage, which began at 7:13 a.m., left 4,301 San Francisco customers without power in Japantown and parts of the city's Lower Pacific Heights, Cathedral Hill and Western Addition neighborhoods, a PG&E outage map said.
A total of 5,030 customers were without power citywide due to nine total outages as of 8:05 a.m., according to the map.
By about 10 a.m., most of the initial customers' power was back on, but about 900 customers citywide were still without power, with crews making steady progress toward full restoration by noon. No cause for the outage was immediately available.
The affected areas appear to be different from other central city neighborhoods that lost power regularly during storms earlier this year.