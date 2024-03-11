The altercation happened in front of a federal government office building at 630 Sansome St., where janitors employed there have been on strike since last week. The custodians, who are members of Service Employees International Union Local 87, said the skirmish took place around 7 p.m. on Wednesday after the woman, an employee who works in the building, came out and confronted the striking janitors for playing a loud siren from a bullhorn.

A fight broke out on a picket line last week in front of a downtown federal office building when striking custodians accused a woman of punching a union leader.

Thirteen janitors are participating in the strike, which began Wednesday, and have been picketing in front of the building from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every weekday since, according to the union.

The striking custodians say the company responsible for paying them, Acepex Management Corporation, has only paid them five days’ worth of wages since Feb. 10 and owes them thousands of dollars in back pay, according to SEIU Local 87 President Olga Miranda, the union leader who was involved in Wednesday's confrontation.

A union rep shared a video he said was taken of the scuffle by a union member. It shows Miranda being punched in the face by a woman on that day and time.

Miranda said the 13 janitors are owed roughly $85,000 in back pay, and the strike will continue until the janitors receive their money.