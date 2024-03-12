After state regulators granted Pacific Gas and Electric Co. another rate hike Thursday, electric vehicle charging at home is about to get even more expensive.

Charging EVs need not be done at home. EV drivers in San Francisco have cash-saving options. There are hundreds of free charging stations scattered throughout the city—usually subsidized by digital advertisements on the chargers.

The San Francisco ordinance requires public commercial parking garages and lots with more than 100 spaces to install charging stations at 10% of the spaces. It’s a measure aimed at helping the city reach its ambitious goal of using 100% greenhouse gas-free transportation by 2040.

Data kept by ChargeHub, a service for helping drivers keep their batteries plugged in, shows over 1,200 publicly accessible charging stations in parking garages and lots—and a third are free or complimentary.