But upon flipping through some early issues of Playgirl in the library’s archives, she decided to break out selections from the whole 34-year stash. “I couldn’t resist looking inside of it,” Baughman McDowell said. “And I was really shocked. ... There’s an article about abortion. There’s an article about migraines. … So I just thought it would be kind of spicy, so to speak, to bring Playgirl into the mix.”



Playgirl started publishing sensuous spreads of semi-nude B-list celebrities in the 1970s but amped up the exposure of skin over time. The SFPL subscribed to Playgirl starting in 1974 and holds issues from 1973 through 2007, according to Baughman McDowell. Per library legend, “some radical librarians running the reference center at the old Main Library may have had something to do with getting Playgirl in the library,” she said.