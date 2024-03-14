After being carjacked at gunpoint while dropping off a passenger in San Francisco earlier this month, Uber driver Mike Ramos thought the ride-share company would help him get back on his feet.

But when a representative for Uber finally called two days later, they hung up on him.

“He just got upset when I asked them why they didn’t respond to the scene,” Ramos told The Standard. “He hung up on me. I didn’t cuss at him or anything.”

Now, the 65-year-old Turlock resident—who is traumatized from having guns, including a shotgun, shoved in his face during the robbery—believes the company should have done more in the aftermath to support him and his passenger.

“I mean, this was a serious situation, and I don’t know exactly what they could have done, but, hey, a little empathy or compassion shown,” he said. “Instead, I get a robotic-sounding support representative who sounded scripted.”

Ramos was driving along 48th Avenue around 12:45 a.m. March 5, when his Infiniti Q50 was rear-ended. Thinking it was an accident, Ramos pulled over to exchange information. Instead, three men in masks jumped out of the car with guns drawn, demanded his wallet, hopped into his car and took off with the passenger still inside, he said. The passenger, who wrote about the incident on Reddit, was ultimately let out of the vehicle before walking home.