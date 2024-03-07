Nights out drinking in San Francisco can lead to some unusual situations.

For one drunk San Franciscan, however, the night wasn't over when they got in their Uber ride to go home.

The "wasted" passenger and their driver were carjacked in the Outer Sunset, the passenger said in post on Reddit. San Francisco police and Uber confirmed the incident to The Standard.

According to the passenger, the driver had nearly brought them home early Tuesday morning when they were rear-ended on 48th Avenue just south of Lincoln Way.

"3 men in ski masks got out and I didn't see what they did to the driver but one opened the door and told me to get out," they wrote in the post. "Being wasted and a block from home I just walked home. 20-30 minutes later a cop showed up to interview me."

The passenger added their Uber app showed a 6.5-hour, $325 trip from San Francisco to Modesto. The passenger wrote that the carjackers had taken the driver's phone with the car, but the driver told The Standard that he actually had his phone and left the ridesharing app open to show police where the passenger lived. The driver said he didn't realize the trip was still active until after he returned home to Turlock, a city near Modesto.