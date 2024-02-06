Two young people have been arrested in connection with the beating and carjacking of a swimmer near San Francisco's Aquatic Park.

The San Francisco Police Department told The Standard on Tuesday that two juveniles had been arrested in another county regarding a stolen vehicle. The department wouldn't confirm whether the vehicle was the same car that was carjacked in San Francisco on Friday, but said their arrests were related to the incident.

Police said the investigation into the carjacking and the assault is ongoing.

"Due to the multiple jurisdictions involved in this open investigation, we are not able to state further at this time," said Allison Maxie, a spokesperson for the department.

According to police and a GoFundMe page, the swimmer, identified as Andrew Cotter, was assaulted, robbed and had his car stolen on Beach Street behind the Maritime Museum in Fort Mason early Friday. Cotter is a member of the South End Rowing Club, the page said.

Authorities said officers responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Beach and Hyde streets at 5:49 a.m. and met with the victim, who said he was assaulted by two unknown suspects after getting out of his vehicle.

In an updated post to the page Sunday, Cotter said his jaw was wired shut after it was broken in the attack. He said he had been recovering at home since Friday night.