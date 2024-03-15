U.S. Census data released Thursday shows that in the Bay Area, just Solano and San Francisco counties experienced population growth from July 2022 to July 2023, with all other regional counties shrinking. Every Bay Area county still has a lower population than it did in July 2020.

Taught through the Campbell Union High School District's adult education program, the class also helps people connect with trusted lawyers, real estate agents, accountants and even counselors in their chosen destination.

The class, taught over Zoom by Bay Area real estate agent Punam Navalgund, provides financial, legal and homebuying guidance and is popular with adults at retirement age or those with young children.

A class that teaches adults how to move away from the Bay Area has helped almost 50 people relocate to other parts of the state and elsewhere in the U.S. over the last four years, its teacher says.

But where are folks who took Navalgund’s class going? She provided the following list of destinations:

One person who took the class, Ukrainian-born engineer Ilana Shternshain, moved with her husband from their San Jose home to Henderson, Nevada, a suburb of Las Vegas.

Class enrollment has dipped from an early 2023 attendance peak, partly due to her taking some time away from work, and not a dip in demand, she said.

“I'm a problem-solver. I hear what struggles people are having and try to figure out a solution,” said Navalgund, who works for Intero Real Estate Services. “Many homesellers really feel stuck in their homes.”

After a 10-year stint living in the Bay Area, she took the class in 2021 before buying a new home in January 2022 and moving into it in June that year.

She told The Standard she would recommend it for high-tech employees who “don’t want to work all their life.” It offered her lessons in “nailing down where you would want to move to, what kinds of ideas to entertain in your head, what’s important to you, what kind of lifestyle you want to manage or have when you move there.”

In her new home, she was able to quit her full-time job, focus on her newly created investment business and even join a Ukrainian-language choir. She was also able to help her daughter move to an apartment nearby.