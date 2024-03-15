The parade is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will begin at Second and Market streets and then proceed down Market to Civic Center Plaza.

Bus lines that intersect the parade's path will be rerouted as early as 7 a.m. Some routes will switch back before reaching Market, while others will operate on Mission Street instead. Muni service will return to normal after the parade is over, and streets are clear. More details about the affected bus lines are available on SFMTA's website.