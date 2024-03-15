Transit officials are planning to close several streets and reroute Muni buses in downtown San Francisco for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said the following streets will be closed to all traffic, including Muni buses, from 10 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m.
- Market Street between Sansome and Eighth streets
- Second Street between Market and Harrison streets
- Polk Street between McAllister and Grove streets
- Grove Street between Larkin Street and Van Ness Avenue
The parade is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will begin at Second and Market streets and then proceed down Market to Civic Center Plaza.
Bus lines that intersect the parade's path will be rerouted as early as 7 a.m. Some routes will switch back before reaching Market, while others will operate on Mission Street instead. Muni service will return to normal after the parade is over, and streets are clear. More details about the affected bus lines are available on SFMTA's website.