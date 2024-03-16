Gallery of 9 photos

Denise Goodman wears a wedding gown at Washington Square Park in San Francisco for the 2024 Brides of March celebration. An eclectic crew of Bay Area residents donned secondhand veils and trains for the annual San Francisco rite of spring. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Fred McCord, left, and Jay Sittler hug each other while wearing secondhand wedding gowns. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Brides of March organizer Jenneviere Villegas sports a fluffy veil for the Brides of March. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

A puff of wind blows Ellen Eagan's veil as she sits in Washington Square Park for the 2024 Brides of March celebration. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Ariel Genovese shows off her sunglasses with her bridal ensemble that she picked up from a local thrift store. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Fred McCord shows off his wedding gown for the 2024 Brides of March celebration. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Kim Anderson carries her flask at the 2024 Brides of March gathering at Washington Square Park. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Denise Goodman shows off her large wedding rings and jewelry. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Carol DeFour holds up her handmade veil.