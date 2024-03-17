The catch is that the isolated area is a relative transportation and food desert. It is only served by two bus lines, the nearest real grocery store is 1.5 miles away and the neighborhood boasts just one coffee shop—which closes at 2 p.m. (There’s also a great Russian bathhouse nearby that serves food, but you need to pay for a soak if you want to access it.)

And the homes are, relatively speaking, an excellent deal. Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condos cost between $600,000 and $700,000, with homeowner’s association fees tacked on for around $500 a month. That's cheap for roughly 1,000 square feet in San Francisco.

Residents of the San Francisco Shipyard, a 522-home condo and townhome complex being built by Miami-based developer Lennar, say they were attracted by the affordability.

The Shipyard broke ground in 2016 and is now home to more than 500 people, according to real estate agent Nicholas Carnell, who has sold two homes in the community. Lennar currently lists 72 homes for sale at the Shipyard, according to Fammie Pham, a Lennar agent.

Lennar spokesperson Danielle Tocco said in an email that of the total 522 homes planned, 74 have yet to be built. Tocco said 10% of homes fall under the city's definition of below market rate but did not say whether the homes are part of San Francisco's affordable homeownership lottery program. A 558-square-foot one-bedroom condo at 570 Innes Ave., unit 101, was listed for sale in the lottery program for $247,219 Friday.