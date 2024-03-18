It was the kind of thing you see in a heist movie, or maybe a dream: A black bag stuffed with roughly $50,000 in cash, discovered by volunteers tending to a placid garden in a quiet San Francisco neighborhood.

But it wasn't a dream. Last month, a group of community garden workers unearthed a noirish mystery in the Inner Sunset—a duffel bag filled with wads of wet, disintegrating $100 bills wrapped in red napkins.

Volunteers with Garden for the Environment discovered the cash in the late morning on Feb. 28 while working in the garden. The bag of money was in a planter box underneath a row cover, which is used to protect crops growing in a plant bed, according to Maggie Marks, executive director of the garden.

“They thought it was a lot of money,” Marks said, “but I don’t think they realized how much there was. ... The money was pretty stuck together.”

Volunteers sifted through what they could of the bills and estimated the total was around $50,000—although some of the bills had fused from being exposed to the elements, so the cash was difficult to count.