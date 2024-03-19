A highly rated wine bar at Chase Center's Thrive City has closed its doors after 15 months. The bar's original Mission Bay location will also shutter at the end of the month, according to an announcement on Mission Bay Wine & Cheese's website.

"We have tried mightily for four years at our 114 Channel St. location, and for 15 months now at Chase Center, to reach a level of sustainability and to find additional working capital to keep the two locations afloat," read the announcement. "Unfortunately, we have not been successful in either endeavor."