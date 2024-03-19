A highly rated wine bar at Chase Center's Thrive City has closed its doors after 15 months. The bar's original Mission Bay location will also shutter at the end of the month, according to an announcement on Mission Bay Wine & Cheese's website.
The bar's location at 114 Channel St. has already stopped dining services and will be retail-only until March 31.
"We have tried mightily for four years at our 114 Channel St. location, and for 15 months now at Chase Center, to reach a level of sustainability and to find additional working capital to keep the two locations afloat," read the announcement. "Unfortunately, we have not been successful in either endeavor."
However, there is a glimmer of hope for fans of the bar, which has great Yelp reviews, receiving 5 stars and 4.8 stars across both locations. The announcement added that a "restructuring of the business" will take place but did not elaborate.
The Thrive City and Channel Street locations offered indoor dining with a selection of wines, particularly from France and throughout California, and craft beers on tap, according to photos on their Yelp pages.
The Chase Center location was described as a "great addition to the area" by one Yelp reviewer.