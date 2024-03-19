Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Business

Highly rated Chase Center wine bar closes. Original location will also shutter

A crowd gathers in a wine bar.
People attend a Celebrity Draft & Dine event at Mission Bay Wine & Cheese in November 2023. | Source: Courtesy Panayiota Good/Medea Charitable Foundation
By Garrett Leahy

A highly rated wine bar at Chase Center's Thrive City has closed its doors after 15 months. The bar's original Mission Bay location will also shutter at the end of the month, according to an announcement on Mission Bay Wine & Cheese's website.

The bar's location at 114 Channel St. has already stopped dining services and will be retail-only until March 31.

"We have tried mightily for four years at our 114 Channel St. location, and for 15 months now at Chase Center, to reach a level of sustainability and to find additional working capital to keep the two locations afloat," read the announcement. "Unfortunately, we have not been successful in either endeavor."

A man stands before a step-and-repeat banner at an event, with a camera crew and attendees nearby.
Baseball legend and former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds attends an event at Mission Bay Wine & Cheese. | Source: Meaghan Mitchell/The Standard

However, there is a glimmer of hope for fans of the bar, which has great Yelp reviews, receiving 5 stars and 4.8 stars across both locations. The announcement added that a "restructuring of the business" will take place but did not elaborate.

The Thrive City and Channel Street locations offered indoor dining with a selection of wines, particularly from France and throughout California, and craft beers on tap, according to photos on their Yelp pages.

Related

A pool table stands in the foreground of a photo showing a bar.
San Francisco bar closes, owner blames ‘dead’ downtown, pandemic

The Chase Center location was described as a "great addition to the area" by one Yelp reviewer.

Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BusinessChase CenterRestaurantsWine