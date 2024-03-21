New Jersey family charged in $38M California catalytic converter theft scheme

After their arrests, their mother, Anita Khanna, 63; father, Nirmal Khanna, 73; and brother Michael Khanna, 42, continued to purchase stolen car parts via DG Auto, prosecutors said.

Brothers Navin and Tinu Khanna were initially indicted in November 2022. The Khanna brothers operated DG Auto in New Jersey. They purchased over $38 million in stolen catalytic converters from a California family who pleaded guilty to their part in the conspiracy in October 2023.

Five members of a New Jersey family have been charged in connection with a nationwide catalytic converter theft conspiracy worth $38 million in which the parts were stolen in California and shipped across the country, authorities said.

The Khannas sold the extracted precious metals from catalytic converters to two metal-refinery employees, Alfredo Mejia, 40, and Vishnu Chintaman, 54, who knew the materials were from stolen converters, feds allege. Both men have also been charged in the newly unsealed indictment. The refinery paid DG Auto over $621 million.

The Khannas used Ricky Vega, 39, who has been charged with brokering transactions between DG Auto and the metal refinery, authorities claim. The investigation involved the FBI, IRS and several California law enforcement agencies. If convicted, the six additional defendants face up to five years in prison and $78 million in fines.

Authorities noted that charges are only allegations and that they are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.