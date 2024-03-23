The Children's Creativity Museum at Yerba Buena Gardens reopened Saturday after self-evacuating just hours earlier because of a bomb threat.
A San Francisco Police Department official at the scene told The Standard that the department was notified of the threat shortly after 10 a.m. and officers arrived on scene at around 10:07 a.m. The bomb threat was also emailed to staff at The Standard at 9:59 a.m.
A spokesperson for SFPD confirmed that authorities were investigating a possible bomb threat at the location.
"Officers arrived on scene and met with the operator of the business who evacuated the location as a precaution," the spokesperson said in an email.
Around 12:45 p.m., the museum reopened to the public and police left the scene. The SFPD spokesperson confirmed that the museum was "deemed safe" and said that the investigation into the threat is still ongoing.
San Francisco resident Gabe Abbott said he was hoping to ride the carousel with his wife and their two toddlers after leaving an Easter egg event two blocks away.
“We got here after everyone was pulled outside,” Abbott told The Standard as two bomb-sniffing K-9 units arrived at the scene. “It’s definitely concerning.”
Abbott said he would probably leave the area and not stick around to see if the carousel would reopen.
“I can’t speak as to why someone would be motivated to do something like that,” he said. “It’s pretty disgusting to do something like that especially when it involves kids.”