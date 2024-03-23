Over the last two years, Dr. Joel Pash has injected dermal filler into around 600 Bay Area penises. The CEO of Upsize, a nationwide penile enlargement franchise that’s headquartered in San Francisco’s Stonestown mall, Pash charges patients up to $10,800 (the XL package) to increase their girth by 1 to 1.5 inches, a size boost that lasts for around two years.

In general, length rather than girth tends to be at the top of the enhancer’s to-do list, “but up to this point, there was nothing simple—or safe—to be done,” said Pash.

But everything changed with the insertion of Bryan Johnson into the quantified self scene.

The suddenly-everywhere multimillionaire longevity guru has developed a cult following through his attempts to cheat death via young blood transfusions and his Blueprint diet. Among Bay Area biohackers, he’s “legit” said Jeff Tang, 26, the founder of Eat Blueprint, a meal delivery startup based on Johnson’s nutritional program. “He’s serious about using data to build community and increase longevity.”

On Jan. 31, Johnson posted his penis protocol on X: 100 units of Botox had been injected into his penis, resulting in a 1 centimeter increase in flaccid length and increased hardness and sexual satisfaction.

Johnson’s viral post inspired Pash, a Stanford University-trained anesthesiologist, to investigate the science behind so-called “Bocox” injections. He’d known that Botox was being used experimentally for erectile dysfunction but hadn’t appreciated its shaft-lengthening qualities. “These aren't things that were in a textbook in medical school,” he said.

Two days post-tweet, Pash performed his first penile Botox treatment, priced at $1,890. To date, he’s treated 20 men with penile Botox in his San Francisco office, with more scheduled, and references Johnson on his marketing material: “Penile lengthening biohack as posted by Bryan Johnson on X.”

Pash and the majority of penile plumpers use FDA-approved dermal fillers and neurotoxins off-label, a common approach among physicians who specialize in Botox treatments. However, these procedures can go wrong—a New Jersey internist had his license suspended after patients complained he botched their penile fillers, and in 2023, ProPublica published an expose of the penile implant business.