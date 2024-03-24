A man was injured by a car that crashed near a San Francisco bus shelter on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Police and firefighters responded just before 4:50 p.m. to a report of a collision near the intersection of Fulton Street at Park Presidio Boulevard near Golden Gate Park, a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said.
Emergency workers provided medical aid to the man for non-life-threatening injuries and transported him to a hospital for further treatment.
The driver of the vehicle, a man, was cited at the scene for multiple moving violations, police said.
Authorities did not provide more details, noting that the incident remains under investigation.
The Saturday afternoon crash followed a week of citywide grief after a family of four was killed in a horrific crash in which police said a wrong-way driver somehow crashed her SUV into a West Portal bus stop.
That driver, a 78-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving, but San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has not yet filed charges against her.
In 2022, health department staff added multiple blocks of Fulton Street, including a stretch including its Park Presidio intersection, to an updated version of the city’s Vision Zero High Injury Network, which identifies street segments in San Francisco where there have been a relatively high number of fatalities and severe injuries.