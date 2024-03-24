A man was injured by a car that crashed near a San Francisco bus shelter on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Police and firefighters responded just before 4:50 p.m. to a report of a collision near the intersection of Fulton Street at Park Presidio Boulevard near Golden Gate Park, a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said.

Emergency workers provided medical aid to the man for non-life-threatening injuries and transported him to a hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, a man, was cited at the scene for multiple moving violations, police said.

Authorities did not provide more details, noting that the incident remains under investigation.

The Saturday afternoon crash followed a week of citywide grief after a family of four was killed in a horrific crash in which police said a wrong-way driver somehow crashed her SUV into a West Portal bus stop.

That driver, a 78-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving, but San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has not yet filed charges against her.