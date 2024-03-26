Another restaurant has closed in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood—but it seems another Mexican spot may soon appear in the same location.

Bonita Taqueria Y Rotisserie, at the corner of 16th and Market streets, served its last tacos on Sunday. Its owners did not respond to requests for comment on why they decided to close.

When The Standard visited on Monday afternoon, a new banner hung outside the store for Tacos El Tucan, which has an existing Richmond location. A man inside the storefront said he was instructed to say nothing to journalists, but it seems the neighborhood won't be one taco place down for long.

Walking up to the restaurant's door Monday, regular Bonita customer Valentina Castillo said she had just stopped off to pick up dinner for her daughter.