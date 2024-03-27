Woman found slain in Potrero Hill identified; no arrests made

A woman who was found slain on a Potrero Hill street last week has been identified by the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner's Office.
The victim was 38-year-old Samarra Shanay Taylor of San Francisco, officials said Wednesday.
San Francisco police found Taylor on Dakota Street near 23rd Street around 6 a.m. The street runs through a public housing project. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
SFPD's Homicide Detail is investigating the incident and no arrests have been made at this time.