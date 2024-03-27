Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Woman found slain in Potrero Hill identified; no arrests made

Yellow police tape stretches across a distant scene and warns viewers not to cross its path
The San Francisco resident was identified as 38-year-old Samarra Shanay Taylor. | Source: Adobe Stock
By Joel Umanzor

A woman who was found slain on a Potrero Hill street last week has been identified by the San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim was 38-year-old Samarra Shanay Taylor of San Francisco, officials said Wednesday.

San Francisco police found Taylor on Dakota Street near 23rd Street around 6 a.m. The street runs through a public housing project. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

SFPD's Homicide Detail is investigating the incident and no arrests have been made at this time.

Joel Umanzor can be reached at jumanzor@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CrimeNewsPolicePotrero HillSFPD