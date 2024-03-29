Bay FC has finally arrived. It should’ve been here all along

It remains a pantheon-level image—up there with Michael Jordan’s flying fist pump and Muhammad Ali looming over Sonny Liston. Yet, for how the moment has come to embody women’s empowerment, Chastain and her teammates returned home after the tournament to a barren landscape for women’s soccer. They were the best in the world, but most couldn’t make a living just by playing.

Twenty-five years ago, when U.S. women’s national team legend and Bay Area native Brandi Chastain scored the deciding penalty at the Rose Bowl to clinch the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup title, she ripped off her jersey, dropped to her knees and roared in triumph.

“Back then, if you weren’t in that elite group of 30 or so players that played for the national team, your playing career was done,” said Danielle Slaton, who had a four-year stint as a defender on the national team in the early 2000s.

The team has assembled an Avengers-like squad on and off the field to make its case, silence the doubters and fulfill the potential posed by Chastain’s indelible moment of victory.

Its arrival is overdue and a long time coming. After a series of stops and starts for Bay Area women’s professional soccer, Bay FC represents a nine-figure wager on whether a world-class team and fan base can be forged from scratch.

Their brainchild? Bay FC, a full-fledged National Women’s Soccer League team set to play its first-ever home game against the Houston Dash on Saturday at PayPal Park in San Jose.

Now, a quarter-century later, Chastain, Slaton and fellow national team members and Santa Clara University alums Aly Wagner and Leslie Osborne have come together to try to change that equation in the Bay Area.

Off the pitch

Leading the club’s all-women executive team in the front office is CEO Brady Stewart, the former head of the direct-to-consumer business at Levi Strauss & Co.

Bay FC’s debut coincides with an unprecedented wave of commercial investment in women’s sports due to new broadcast deals, league expansion and the involvement of major financial players and celebrities .

Last spring, the San Francisco-based private equity firm poured $125 million into the team, which included a $53 million expansion fee— 10 times the fees charged for a NWSL team in 2020.

Former player Wagner and Sixth Street CEO Alan Waxman co-chair the club’s board, which includes local tech and sports luminaries like former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg, former Warriors president Rick Welts and former Giants executive Staci Slaughter.

The “founding four,” as Chastain, Osborne, Slaton and Wagner are called, serve as minority owners and the public face of Bay FC. The enterprise itself is fueled by the largest-ever investment into a women’s pro team by Sixth Street Partners, which owns a majority stake.

“The average time to bring a new team to market is usually at least 18 months,” Stewart told The Standard at Bay FC’s offices in San Francisco, a block away from the Salesforce Tower. “We did it in eight, which is crazy.”

When she started last June, all Bay FC had was a logo. In the following months, Stewart helped build out an entire startup from scratch—filling out the ticket sales department, signing leases for training fields and negotiating broadcast rights.

Jen Millet and Lisa Goodwin-Scharff, both former Golden State Warriors execs, soon came on board as COO and executive vice president of communications, respectively.

“What struck me the most was how hardcore the fandom that’s existed in the market even with the lack of a team that’s been here,” Millet said. “That just speaks to the passion people have for the sport that they’re willing to buy in based on just a promise.”

It helps too that the swag is ‎️‍‎️‍🔥. To create its signature look, Bay FC partnered with San Francisco-based advertising agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners and its design director and noted streetwear designer Benny Gold.