Mora and his employees, all of whom worked at his now-shuttered businesses on International Avenue in the Fruitvale neighborhood, did not respond to requests for comment.

“Money and greed are the foundation of the cartel business model and Mora provided a lifeline by laundering drug proceeds,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian M. Clark in a statement.

Mora, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy money laundering charges, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on March 19. His co-defendants, one of whom eventually opened another money remittance service named America Latina, have made plea deals and await their sentencing.

Court records state that one drug dealer who cooperated with federal law enforcement was “often instructed by his source of supply to send money back to Mexico.”

Until recently cartels made much of their profits smuggling narcotics across the border for sale to street gangs, which in turn distributed the illicit drugs.

The scheme is part of a growing trend of drug suppliers using remittances to repatriate profits to suspected drug cartels, which authorities suspect are playing a bigger role in street-level drug dealing.

The investigation sheds light on one way profits from drug sales in the Bay Area are making their way back to Mexico.

Mora and his employees, say federal authorities, “neither cared nor asked if the cash was derived from drug sales.”

The payments were not the savings of U.S.-based immigrants sending cash to needy family members back home. Instead, Rincon Musical’s owner, Felipe Mora, and three employees were helping local drug dealers launder more than $100,000 in profits, according to the Internal Revenue Service investigators, who say the quartet surreptitiously sent money to Mexico from 2020 to 2022.

The wads of cash were often so large they couldn't fit through the teller’s window. But the staff at an Oakland money transfer service was obliging and often opened a side door to take the money.

Busted dealers and confidential informants

The investigation, headed by the IRS and the Drug Enforcement Agency, began in 2020 after the arrest of a Honduran drug dealer who eventually revealed how drug profits were sent back to Mexico. That unnamed dealer, and a second who used the service, told officials how the money laundering scheme worked, according to the affidavit written by IRS Special Agent Lisa Sasso.

Before the charges were filed and the shop was shut down, the dealers would often bring bags of cash to the store and hand them over to several trusted tellers—Griselda Liceaga, Veronica Mora and Yoselin Perez Ramirez—all of whom have since been charged.

After taking a “fee,” the tellers sent sums below $3,000, a threshold that they knew would not be flagged by law enforcement or regulators.

The tellers used their access to multiple legitimate accounts to hide the identity of the dealers who were paying them to send money to Mexico. In turn, the tellers used the identity of normal legal customers to obscure each real sender. The recipients’ identities were also masked.

All of this was coordinated via phone messages. Instead of communicating details of the recipients in person, the drug dealers had the WhatsApp accounts of the tellers, to whom they sent the details about the recipients. Their relationship was so close that one dealer would deliver loads of cash and leave it at the money transfer location, only later instructing the tellers to whom and where to send it.