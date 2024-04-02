Since his release from prison, Palmer has advocated for social reforms, mentored youth and advocated for parole reform, according to his bio on the oversight board, which he was appointed to the oversight board by the Board of Supervisors in 2021. Last May, his term was extended to 2027. The seat held by Palmer on the oversight board is designated for someone who has been through the criminal justice system.



Palmer also sits on San Francisco’s Sentencing Commission, which advises the Board of Supervisors.