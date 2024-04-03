San Francisco police have arrested a 68-year-old man in connection with a pair of "blessing scams" that targeted elderly victims in the city earlier this year.

Chen Kun Lo was taken into custody on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles on felony charges of possession of stolen property and possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Lo is suspected of being involved in two incidents in January where elderly victims were approached by strangers who convinced them to bring out their valuables to be "blessed" in a ceremony, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The victims later discovered their cash, jewelry and other valuables had been switched or stolen.