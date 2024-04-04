On a chilly afternoon in San Francisco, Vickie Wong was on her way home, unaware that she was about to lose her life savings.

The 68-year-old Chinese immigrant and longtime Sunset District resident was walking down the street when she was suddenly approached by three middle-aged Cantonese-speaking women. The strangers successfully persuaded her to bring out her valuables from home for a “blessing ceremony” by insisting she was “cursed.” During the ceremony, the scammers surreptitiously switched out the bag containing Wong's $50,000 worth of gold and over $1,000 in cash with another.

“I think I was almost hypnotized so I completely trusted them at the time,” Wong told The Standard. “I ‘woke up’ hours later and found out it’s a scam.”

This latest “blessing scam” incident, which happened March 27, shocked law enforcement after a handful of similar cases since late last year. This type of scam has been repeatedly perpetrated in the Chinese community, and the demographic of all the victims has been similar—superstitious, monolingual older women.

The District Attorney’s Office has started an education campaign to raise awareness in the Chinese community. But the situation isn’t new—such scams have popped up in San Francisco’s Chinese community for years.

Prior cases show that the scammers are sometimes Chinese citizens with visas who travel around U.S. Chinese communities to find victims, which makes it difficult for law enforcement to make arrests. The blessing scams stopped almost entirely during the pandemic, but now that tourism has resumed, some of the same scammers are believed to be back.

“Unscrupulous scammers are back trying to defraud vulnerable victims in our city,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “My office will do everything we can to educate the public to prevent these incidents from happening, and also work to hold perpetrators accountable and ensure that they face consequences for their crimes.”