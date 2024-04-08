San Francisco police ended a standoff Monday afternoon with a man that lasted for over seven hours.

Over that time, officers and the crisis negotiation team continued to try and coax the man out of the Parkmerced apartment building near San Francisco State University.

In a statement, police said officers managed to "safely take the suspect into custody at approximately 2:17 p.m."

Taraval police station officers first responded to a report of someone making threats and breaking into a Gonzalez Drive building near Josepha Avenue at 6:32 a.m.

Police said the man, believed to be "a male subject who may be experiencing a mental health emergency," barricaded himself inside a residence.