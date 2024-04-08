Win a pair of tickets to the 67th annual SFFILM Festival

The 67th Annual San Francisco International Film Festival is coming April 24-28, delivering an extraordinary showcase of cinematic discovery to San Francisco and Berkeley.
From the Sundance award-winning Dìdi (弟弟) to the Oscar-nominated June Squibb in Thelma, this festival presents a diverse lineup of marquee premieres, including the star-studded documentary Uncropped by D.W. Young. Check out the full program here.
And we're giving away two pairs of six-pack tickets so you and a friend can experience the magic of the SFFILM Festival firsthand. All you have to do is sign up for breaking news emails from The Standard, and you'll be automatically entered to win.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., of legal age of majority and have access to the internet and a valid email address. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply.