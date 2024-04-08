Win a pair of tickets to the 67th annual SFFILM Festival

From the Sundance award-winning Dìdi (弟弟) to the Oscar-nominated June Squibb in Thelma , this festival presents a diverse lineup of marquee premieres, including the star-studded documentary Uncropped by D.W. Young. Check out the full program here .

And we're giving away two pairs of six-pack tickets so you and a friend can experience the magic of the SFFILM Festival firsthand. All you have to do is sign up for breaking news emails from The Standard, and you'll be automatically entered to win.