A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon after he lost control of his motorcycle on a San Francisco on-ramp, hit a wall and was then hit by a car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the southbound Highway 101 connection ramp to eastbound Interstate 80, CHP Officer Mark Andrews said.

Andrews said the motorcyclist fell onto another freeway ramp below, where he lost control and was struck by a car. San Francisco firefighters provided medical aid to the man, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at 2:46 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the motorcyclist to lose control, Andrews said. No other vehicles were damaged during the incident.