Motorcyclist killed in car crash, causing traffic jam on I-80

Aerial view of a cityscape with busy multilane highways and a backdrop of skyscrapers under a clear sky.
A motorcyclist was struck by a car on the southbound Highway 101 connection ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 on Thursday afternoon, officials said. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
By Joel Umanzor

A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon after he lost control of his motorcycle on a San Francisco on-ramp, hit a wall and was then hit by a car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the southbound Highway 101 connection ramp to eastbound Interstate 80, CHP Officer Mark Andrews said.

Andrews said the motorcyclist fell onto another freeway ramp below, where he lost control and was struck by a car. San Francisco firefighters provided medical aid to the man, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at 2:46 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the motorcyclist to lose control, Andrews said. No other vehicles were damaged during the incident.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office was responding to the incident. The connection ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 reopened shortly before 3:45 p.m., but drivers could continue to experience delays, officials said.

Joel Umanzor can be reached at jumanzor@sfstandard.com

