"For the last several months Temple Nightclub has experienced financial difficulties due to economic changes within our industry," the letter read. "In the past years we have taken action to adapt to this new market with new processes. Unfortunately, this action has not resulted in increased profitability."

In a WARN notice sent to the California Department of Employment Development, Temple's management cited "financial difficulties due to economic changes within our industry" as the primary reason for the closure. The 116,000-square-foot club, located at 540 Howard St., has been a popular gathering place in SoMa for tech workers and entrepreneurs in the city since it opened in 2007.

Temple Nightclub, a long-standing hotspot for San Francisco's tech industry elite, will shut its doors for good on May 25, according to a filing with the state.

As a result of the closure, 86 employees across various departments, including maintenance, bar staff, VIP servers and security, will be affected. Temple's management said they will be "scheduling everyone fairly" and providing final paychecks and accrued benefits to all impacted workers.

"Finally, I want to thank you for all that you have done for Temple Nightclub. Your contributions to what we have achieved over the years has been invaluable. I wish you all the very best for your future," the letter read.

It is unclear when the letter was sent to Temple employees.

The nightclub did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The closure of Temple Nightclub marks the end of an era for San Francisco's tech-centric nightlife scene, which has seen several high-profile venues shutter in recent years due to changing economic conditions and shifting entertainment preferences.