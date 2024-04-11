I have two olive oils at home: one to cook with, and one to finish with. This is the latter. I top everything I can with this Tuscan olive oil from Laudemio Frescobaldi, from pastas to roasted meats to blanched asparagus. The emerald green, extra virgin olive oil smells grassy on the nose and has a slight bitterness in the finish but tastes balanced, with a rich, round, silky texture. This is the good stuff and will make all your food taste like it came from a restaurant (because it’s what many kitchens use). Find it for $39.99 for a 16.9-ounce bottle at Bi-Rite, 3639 18th St., San Francisco.