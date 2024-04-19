Iconic North Beach spot where Robin Williams once partied fears eviction

While negotiations are still being hashed out for a new five-year lease, both parties have reached a sticking point. The landlord has offered a monthly rent of $7,500, which is what the restaurant owners currently pay. But the Navias are pushing to pay $1,000 less in rent, saying the landlord is eligible to apply for a $17,000 annual rent subsidy from the city because Peña Pachamama is a legacy business. They say the grant funds would make up for the lower rent.