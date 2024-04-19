Illston said, "It hurts my heart” that Tahbazof, who fled Iran and was given sanctuary in the United States, came here and committed acts that undermined the integrity of its civic institutions.

“This was a serious offense,” U.S. District Court Judge Susan Illston said before handing down the sentence. “It took place over 18 years. That's a long time to be paying bribes. That’s a long time to foster corruption in the housing department.”

Sia Tahbazof, 73, was sentenced to three years of probation and a $75,000 fine for his crimes. The corrupt developer appeared in court Friday with scores of supporters who filled the gallery.

A federal judge has given no prison time to a San Francisco developer who admitted to bribing city officials in a prolonged scheme to accelerate building permits and pass inspections.

Tahbazof had faced a potential maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. After changing his plea to guilty, prosecutors recommended the light sentence he ultimately received. Tahbazof expressed remorse and regret in his statements in court on Friday morning.

​​“I just want to apologize to your honor, the government and the city of San Francisco,” he said as he covered his face to wipe away tears. “I came to this city in 1973, when I was a student. I fell in love with this city.”

The seriousness of the offense was underlined by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Ward, who tried the case.

“The people in the city and county of San Francisco expect that their homes and buildings will be safe. And part of that is that the buildings inspected are safe,” Ward said, adding that corruption such as this “corrodes people's faith in our government.”