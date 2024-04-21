Skip to main content
Electric scooter rider critically injured in hit-and-run, San Francisco police say

Crime scene police tape is visible across an image with shadowy figures in an interior doorway.
The collision at 2:55 a.m. Sunday marked the second hit-and-run SFPD responded to in a five-hour span over the weekend. | Source: Adobe Stock
By Jennifer Wadsworth

An electric scooter rider was hospitalized early Sunday for life-threatening injuries after a car struck him the Duboce Avenue-Guerrero Street intersection and then fled the scene, San Francisco police told The Standard.

The collision at 2:55 a.m. Sunday marked the second hit-and-run SFPD responded to in a five-hour span over the weekend. A pedestrian was struck by a driver who sped away around 9:30 p.m. the night before at Mission and Second Streets.

While the victim in the earlier incident was hospitalized for less serious injuries, the scooter rider was in critical condition by the end of Sunday, authorities said.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Unit urged anyone with information about either incident to report tips to (415) 575-4444 or to text a message that begins with "SFPD" to TIP411.

Jennifer Wadsworth can be reached at jennifer@sfstandard.com

