Two people were charged Tuesday with child abduction in connection with the case of 16-year-old Mint Butterfield, the child of two tech founders who was rescued in San Francisco over the weekend after leaving home in Marin County.

Christopher Dizefalo and Sarah Atkins are also facing a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Marin County District Attorney's Office. Dizefalo and Atkins are scheduled to appear before a Marin County judge on Wednesday morning to be arraigned.

Butterfield was located around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Tenderloin, where San Francisco police said officers found the teen in a white van with the 26-year-old Dizefalo.

Described by the Marin County Sheriff's Office as "an adult friend," Dizefalo is suspected of coaxing Mint into leaving home six days prior. No information was immediately available Tuesday afternoon regarding Atkins' alleged involvement in Butterfield's disappearance.