Every Saturday, Shaomei Ouyang walks to a garden near her home in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood to volunteer and help tend the vegetables: Chinese chives, A-choy and turnips.

“We are here for fun,” Ouyang said in Cantonese, laughing. “We are retired old people with nowhere to go. We can come here and talk to each other.”

Ouyang may not realize that her weekly activity is part of a national movement to promote urban agriculture and sustainability.

Led by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is kick-starting an initiative in California to support farmers and increase farming and food production in cities.