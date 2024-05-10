Lau is now out of custody and cooperating with police; she has given them at least one interview.

After the collision, the San Francisco Police Department arrested and booked Lau on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter, felony reckless driving causing bodily injury, and additional traffic violations. Prosecutors have an initial 72-hour window to file charges against a suspect after they are arrested. In this case, law enforcement released Lau pending further investigation. The District Attorney’s Office has three years to file charges if it decides to.

Even as those arguments rage on, the public is still in the dark as to what caused Lau’s vehicle to allegedly smash into the Oliveira-Pinto family . The clean initial toxicology report, however, appears to rule out impairment, a cause of many vehicle crashes.

The revelations provide a glimpse into the otherwise opaque criminal investigation that has unfolded since police arrested driver Mary Fong Lau, 78, in connection with the March 16 crash . Ever since that tragic day, residents, business owners, City Hall and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency have sparred over how, or whether, to reshape the intersection of Lenox Way and Ulloa Street, where the incident occurred.

The initial toxicology report for the driver who allegedly crashed her SUV onto a West Portal sidewalk, killing a family of four, did not show that she was impaired, The Standard has learned. Law enforcement is now probing whether there was a mechanical failure in the Mercedes.

Police, lawyers and DA insiders say that the length of the investigation—now stretching into its eighth week—and delay in filing charges are common in these types of complicated cases.

"I have handled cases like this in the past, and I do think it's typical for these kinds of decisions to take time,” said attorney Samuel Geller, who is representing Lau.

Regardless of the timeframe of the investigation, Geller and a former SFPD deputy chief say investigations like this include everything from interviewing witnesses and reviewing video to checking for any mechanical issues with the car or whether Lau was intoxicated by any substances that could have impacted her ability to drive.

"You look at it as if you would investigate a homicide, there's just more science involved,” said retired SFPD Deputy Chief Mikail Ali, who has no information about the case.

A key piece of technical information in such investigations, said Ali, is supplied by a device similar to the black box in an airplane. The device saves data documenting a vehicle’s speed upon impact and whether or not the brakes were applied.

Such information could also give investigators insight into the car’s mechanical workings. A source close to the case told The Standard that officials are currently checking whether a mechanical failure could have played a part in the crash.

Questions about mechanical issues with vehicles are typically only looked into when the driver blames their ability to control the car on a malfunction, Ali said.

Another factor in the case is Lau’s age. The investigation will probably look into any cause that may be linked to impaired driving due to age, Ali said. In California, doctors can report patients to the DMV if their health conditions could impact their driving.

It's unclear if Lau has any health issues that may have impacted her physical ability to control the car, or if she has ever been reported to the DMV.