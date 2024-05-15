A woman was beaten in the head from behind by a stranger inside a corner store in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Tuesday, according to the victim and video reviewed by The Standard.

Kate Ryken, 45, said she was buying a bag of chips at Kansas Food Market, located at the corner of 23rd and Kansas streets, just before 2 p.m. when she felt blows to the back of her head. Ryken said the attack left bruises all over her scalp and that the assailant pulled out some of her hair.