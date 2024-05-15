A woman was beaten in the head from behind by a stranger inside a corner store in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Tuesday, according to the victim and video reviewed by The Standard.
Kate Ryken, 45, said she was buying a bag of chips at Kansas Food Market, located at the corner of 23rd and Kansas streets, just before 2 p.m. when she felt blows to the back of her head. Ryken said the attack left bruises all over her scalp and that the assailant pulled out some of her hair.
"She just started hitting me in the head," Ryken told The Standard. "I was sneak-attacked."
Surveillance video of the incident shows a woman entering the store and then striking Ryken's head with a pink bag. The woman then repeatedly punches Ryken in the head with her fists.
The woman continues to pummel Ryken as she falls to the ground until a cashier pulls the woman away from her and physically removes her from the store.
Ryken said there was a bottle of liquor inside the attacker's bag when she was hit.
"It was a bottle of Jack Daniels," Ryken said.
Ryken said she saw a hospital wristband on the assailant's arm. San Francisco General Hospital is located a few blocks away from the store. The hospital did not immediately respond to The Standard's request for comment on Wednesday night.
Store employees, including a manager, declined to comment.
Ryken said police identified her suspected assailant as 26-year-old Jessica Blazee. Blazee was booked at the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and for a parole violation at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to online booking records.
"Yesterday, I was numb. Now I'm angry," Ryken said. "I want this woman to be prosecuted for felony assault."
The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The District Attorney's Office has been contacted for comment.