Visitors to Golden Gate Park will soon no longer see horses in the arena at the Bercut Equitation Field, but questions remain over their future and whether horseback riding should even return to the park.

Chaparral Corporation, the company that provided horseback riding for almost five years in the park, is being kicked out of San Francisco after The Standard uncovered evidence that it allegedly mistreated its horses and employees and put children in danger.

On Monday morning, an employee who answered the company’s main phone line said its 10 horses in San Francisco would be relocated to Chaparral's ranch at San Mateo County’s Wunderlich Park in Woodside.

A representative for the county parks department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Susan Pennell, one of the co-founders of Chaparral, declined to discuss the company’s exit from Golden Gate Park and Camp Mather, a summer retreat site in the Sierras owned by the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department.

“I am not comfortable discussing any information with you,” Pennell wrote in a text message on Monday.

Mikaila Garfinkel, a member of the city’s Commission of Animal Control and Welfare, told The Standard she was concerned to hear the horses were being moved down south.

“I’m definitely glad they’re leaving,” Garfinkle said about Chaparral’s San Francisco exit. “But one of my first thoughts is: Is this just moving the problem rather than solving it? I’m concerned they’re not going to a sanctuary. I’m concerned they’re going to be under the quote-unquote care of Chaparral.”