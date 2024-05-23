Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Woman shot on Inner Sunset street dies after walking into hospital, police say

A police SUV with a lit siren is parked on a city street corner at night. The vehicle has "SFPD" on the side, and people are gathered in the background.
Police believe a woman was shot in the Inner Sunset on Wednesday night and later died after visiting a local hospital. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
By George Kelly

Police believe a woman was shot in the Inner Sunset neighborhood at around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, about an hour before walking into a hospital and dying.

According to preliminary police information, investigators responded to the shooting location at 15th Avenue and Irving Street.

Her identity was not immediately available, pending next-of-kin notification from the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

The department's homicide detail is leading the open investigation. Police said no arrests have been made.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CrimeHomicideInner SunsetNewsSunset District