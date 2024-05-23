Woman shot on Inner Sunset street dies after walking into hospital, police say

Police believe a woman was shot in the Inner Sunset neighborhood at around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, about an hour before walking into a hospital and dying.
According to preliminary police information, investigators responded to the shooting location at 15th Avenue and Irving Street.
Her identity was not immediately available, pending next-of-kin notification from the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.
The department's homicide detail is leading the open investigation. Police said no arrests have been made.