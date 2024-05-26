The carnival’s grand parade kicked off at 10 a.m. from 24th and Bryant streets, winding its way west on 24th, north along Mission Street, east onto 15th Street and concluding at South Van Ness Avenue.

Dozens of classic cars, ornate floats laden with colorful fabric and flowers and dancing troupes in a dazzling display of costumes commanded attention from every eye and ear, highlighting carnaval’s intent to honor indigenous cultures.

Thousands of people lined the streets of San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood for Sunday’s 46th annual Carnaval San Francisco grand parade.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rigoberta Menchú Tum—a Guatemalan activist who received the award in 1992 for her work advocating for indigenous rights—served as grand marshal and accompanied recently crowned Carnaval King Yeison Jimenez and Queen Monica Mendoza on a special float.

Along Bryant Street, some members of Frontline Essential Workers of Laborers Union Local 261 tossed orange-bead necklaces to passersby as the group’s float parade waited to begin in earnest.