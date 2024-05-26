Thousands of people lined the streets of San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood for Sunday’s 46th annual Carnaval San Francisco grand parade.
Dozens of classic cars, ornate floats laden with colorful fabric and flowers and dancing troupes in a dazzling display of costumes commanded attention from every eye and ear, highlighting carnaval’s intent to honor indigenous cultures.
The carnival’s grand parade kicked off at 10 a.m. from 24th and Bryant streets, winding its way west on 24th, north along Mission Street, east onto 15th Street and concluding at South Van Ness Avenue.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rigoberta Menchú Tum—a Guatemalan activist who received the award in 1992 for her work advocating for indigenous rights—served as grand marshal and accompanied recently crowned Carnaval King Yeison Jimenez and Queen Monica Mendoza on a special float.
Along Bryant Street, some members of Frontline Essential Workers of Laborers Union Local 261 tossed orange-bead necklaces to passersby as the group’s float parade waited to begin in earnest.
Diego Hernandez told The Standard that the float represented “our brothers and sisters that work at Park and Rec to beautify and maintain our parks, the streets in [the Department of Public Works] and anything to do with construction.”
“Today’s great! We’re honored to be part of the carnaval 2024 as essential workers,” Hernandez said. “A lot of our brothers and sisters live here and we’re just happy to be here.”
Nearby, Marcia Cigarra looked on as members of Abadá Capoeira San Francisco cheered white-clad dancers flexing within a circle to rollicking rhythms from handclaps and a trio of berimbaus.
“The weather is so nice today,” Cigarra said. “It’s a pleasure. People come from other places just to be a part of it. Some people work all year long for this big event.”
Standing atop the Comunidad Maya Yucateca float, Lorena Montalvo gleefully pointed to her image, alongside three other parade participants, on the themed artwork representing the parade’s focus on indigenous roots.
“I’m representing!” said Montalvo, whose radiant smile and ornate outfit showed pride in her Yucatec Mayan roots from Mexico. “I’m so happy, I’m so excited to be here!”
Michelle Jeffers, chief of community programs and partnerships for the city’s public library, said Sunday would be her first carnaval, and pointed to her parade float members preparing for the day’s displays of community presence.
Many on the float work at the Mission branch’s temporary site on Valencia Street between 23rd and 24th streets during the original location’s renovation, which is due to finish in 2025.
“We’re trying to stay hydrated, getting our scarves ready, and we’ve got our ride,” Jeffers said, pointing to one of the library’s bookmobiles. “We just love a parade!”
Sunday's parade followed a carnaval festival that began Saturday along several blocks of Harrison Street, featuring music, dancing, food and crafts.
Musical headliners included Mexican singer Noel Torres, Latin fusion group Pirulo Y La Tribu and Honduran band Banda Blanca blending merengue and punta sounds. Cuban Latin pop star Franco was also set to perform. Previous headliners have included Santana, Tower of Power, Los Lonely Boys, Celia Cruz, Los Tigres del Norte and Tito Puente.
The festival typically draws 400,000 people, according to local organizers, and generates about $10 million for local businesses.