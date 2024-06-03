Cops could get new powers in fight against illegal street markets

Seeking to crack down on the illegal sale of stolen goods in San Francisco, state Sen. Scott Wiener and Mayor London Breed announced legislation Monday allowing new police powers to ticket illegal street vendors.

Wiener said the mayor had approached him about the issue late last year or early this year, indicating it was “a high priority for her given the huge challenges around street vending—particularly in the Mission, but not only in the Mission.”

Senate Bill 925 would let San Francisco establish a list of commonly stolen goods and require street vendors to obtain a permit. To curb the sale of stolen goods, vendors must also show proof of purchase for the items they are selling. Unlawful vendors must also leave the area where they had set up shop within 10 minutes if told to do so.