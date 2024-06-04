Nite Yun is hardcore. The untrained Cambodian chef has never leaned on a business partner nor taken money from a single investor for her restaurants. To open her celebrated Fruitvale spot, Nyum Bai, she scraped the funds together on her own. And in 2022, when it closed, she picked herself up and decided to start over—this time in San Francisco.



When we meet at the little Battambang Market in the Tenderloin, it’s only a couple weeks before her new spot, Lunette Cambodia, is set to open at the Ferry Building. Yet she gives no indication of being stressed or worried. She doesn’t manically check the time. Instead, she good-naturedly threads through the narrow aisles of the Cambodian grocery store, the air infused with the aroma of wet cardboard and smoky dried fish.