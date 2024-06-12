The mayor received approval to seek donations from Big Tech firms and prominent philanthropists to cover $25 million in panda-related costs, including rental fees to China, the construction of a panda habitat—and, of course, bamboo. One adult panda can eat more than 80 pounds in a day.

Well-known companies like Apple, Salesforce, OpenAI, DoorDash and Lyft are listed, as are some high-profile individuals and families. Among them are former presidential candidate Tom Steyer, oil heir Gordon Getty, Chinese American community leader and former media tycoon Florence Fang and the Fisher family, who founded the Gap.

Surprisingly, the Mimi and Peter Haas Fund, the family foundation related to Daniel Lurie, a mayoral candidate running against Breed, is on the list, too.

It’s unclear how these potential donors will react, but many of them are believed to have friendly relations with the city. The list is very similar to the donors’ list from last November’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.