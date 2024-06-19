San Francisco Giants fans showed up en masse at Oracle Park’s Willie Mays Plaza on Wednesday morning to pay respects to baseball legend Willie Mays, who died on Tuesday at 93.

Dozens of bouquets were laid at the feet of a statue of Mays, who played with the Giants for 22 seasons in New York and then San Francisco, where he proved himself the ultimate five-tool player. Over the course of an hour, around 100 people clad in orange and black cycled through the plaza, some with loved ones and others solo.