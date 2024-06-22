Why Japan? Both friends had spent parts of their childhood in the country growing up and were yearning to explore the country further in their adulthood, Kurosawa said.

Disillusioned by an American dream increasingly out of reach, they decided to pool their money together to purchase an abandoned house in Japan, where a combination of housing oversupply and a shrinking population has led to a sharp decrease in property prices.

Longtime friends Take Kurosawa and Joey Stockermans were already struggling with this daunting reality. Then, they were both laid off from their tech jobs at the beginning of 2023.

$340,000. That’s the jaw-dropping amount a household needs to make a year to comfortably afford the mortgage and related expenses for a home in San Francisco, according to an analysis by Zillow .

Feeling fulfilled by their experience of landing a home across the Pacific, the pair launched AkiyaMart last summer, an online tool for foreigners to research and shop for similar properties in Japan. The term “Akiya” translates to abandoned homes. The site offers a subscription AkiyaMart Pro tier that unlocks access to higher-priced listings and charges consultation fees for those interested in pursuing a home.

Right now, the cheapest Zillow property listing for sale in San Francisco is a studio a quarter of the size in the Tenderloin that’s asking $195,000.

For just $42,000, they got a 1,000-square-foot house in Beppu, a city of about 122,000 people on the nation’s southernmost island Kyushu, approximately 680 miles from Tokyo. Sure, it was a fixer-upper, but at least it was theirs.

“We are basically trying to bring the demand to the supply,” Kurosawa said. Although buyers still have to work with a Japanese real estate broker to close on a house, AkiyaMart translates local listings into English and makes them easier to shop for—similar to the experience of browsing for homes on Zillow or Redfin.

While there are no legal restrictions prohibiting foreigners from buying property in Japan, there is still a high barrier to entry for the country’s real estate market, said Kurosawa, who now splits his time between a mobile home in Santa Cruz and Japan.

“Most people perceive Japan as this high-tech society, but when it comes to real estate, it’s all pretty old school,” Kurosawa said. “They still use fax machines and wet signatures.”