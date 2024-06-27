In January, Wen published a 20-minute how-to video on X providing a tutorial on obtaining an O-1 visa, which has received more than 268,000 views. “Many people who are talented enough to move here don’t actually know because the visa process is so unclear,” he said. “I want to demystify the skilled immigration process.”

Wen, a 20-year-old senior AI engineer at Airchat, a social audio app in San Francisco, said he’d hand-delivered 30 free hoodies to recipients of O-1 visas, the U.S. visa granted to exceptionally talented immigrants. It’s a passion project, he said—he knows firsthand how stressful the visa trenches can be. Last year, Wen, a Canadian national, spent nine lonely, anxious months holed up with his parents in Toronto, before his own O-1 visa was approved.

Then there’s the E-2, a.k.a. the “entrepreneur” visa, which requires a $100,000 investment from a third-party, a high bar for most founders (plus you must be from a treaty country, which does not include tech worker hotbeds of China, India and Russia).

Regardless, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services excels at placing roadblocks in front of thirsty entrepreneurs. None of the visas offered to founders and skilled employees are straightforward. The H-1B visa, through which an immigrant is sponsored by a current or future employer, is so highly sought after that the USCIS awards these via a lottery. Hopefuls have a 10% shot of making it.

In San Francisco, the visa struggle is real—and so is the visa support network. The city’s status as ground zero for startups owes much to the diversity of the talent it attracts. Fifty-five percent of unicorn companies had immigrant founders as recently as 2022, and around two-thirds of Silicon Valley tech workers were foreign born that year.

He’s not the only one paying it forward. An extraordinary alien underground is thriving in the Bay Area, where visa-seeking professionals, mostly working in tech, attend salons and fireside chats, log into secret slack channels and Discord groups , register for how-to events and off-the-record Zooms, and pay hundreds for private coaching sessions and consult calls —all providing guidance to help skilled foreign workers eke out a legal status in the country.

Enter the O-1, officially the “alien of extraordinary ability” visa, the most coveted of the bunch. It has no cap on numbers, no country restrictions or capital investment requirements, and no strings attached. It’s endlessly renewable, and can potentially be converted into a green card.

The visa has two subcategories: the O-1A, which covers STEM, business, and sports professions, and the O-1B, which is used by musicians and movie stars. The volume of O-1A visas issued jumped 42% from 2019 to 2023, which is attributed to a broader awareness of its existence.

The O-1 costs $1,055 (plus fees) to apply, with an additional $2,805 charge to receive a response in two weeks. Because it’s the visa used by celebrities like Justin Bieber and David Beckham, some applicants assume that they will fall short of the “extraordinary” rubric. They might be wrong.

“People think the O-1 is unobtainable, when in reality it’s about storytelling and knowing the right lawyers,” said Julius Ritter, a German transplant, O-1 visa holder, and founder of Basis Health, a Bay Area Blueprint meal delivery service.

Ritter believes there are ample ways to game the eight-point checklist that qualifies someone for an O-1. It includes receiving internationally recognized awards, media coverage, publishing papers in respected journals, and professional judging experience in your field. “Judge some hackathons, and you should be good,” he said. Successful applicants must check a minimum of three boxes on the list, though five is the gold standard, legal experts say.

Though Ritter ultimately landed his visa, he faced plenty of impediments and constant confusion. “It was a pain,” he said. “I met dozens of lawyers.” He compiled his learnings into a Notion doc that he shares for free on Gumroad. “I want to help other founders avoid the mistakes I made.”