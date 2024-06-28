SUV hits cyclist on Valencia Street’s controversial center bike lane

An SUV driver struck a cyclist in the center bike lane on Valencia Street Friday night, sending the individual to the hospital for what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Aftermath of the collision caught on video and posted to X by @friscolive415 shows the cyclist seated on the ground while paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department administer aid. According to @friscolive415, the driver was making an abrupt U-turn across the bike lane when they collided with the cyclist.