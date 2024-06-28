SUV hits cyclist on Valencia Street’s controversial center bike lane

An SUV driver struck a cyclist in the center bike lane on Valencia Street Friday night, sending the individual to the hospital for what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Aftermath of the collision caught on video and posted to X by @friscolive415 shows the cyclist seated on the ground while paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department administer aid. According to @friscolive415, the driver was making an abrupt U-turn across the bike lane when they collided with the cyclist.
The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to The Standard’s request for comment Friday night.
SFFD spokesperson Capt. Justin Schorr confirmed the incident to The Standard, saying the department was dispatched to the scene at Sycamore and Valencia streets at 7:22 p.m.
“Rescuers found an adult with non-life-threatening injuries,” he said, “and they were transported to San Francisco General Hospital for evaluation.”
It’s unclear whether the SUV driver was arrested.
The center bike lane along Valencia has been the subject of heated debate as the city mulls replacing it with side-running lanes—a plan opposed by one merchant group and backed by a splinter faction.
Earlier this month, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency board endorsed removing the center-running lanes in a preliminary vote that included neither a replacement plan nor a timeline for when it would happen.
This is a developing story.