There was no information immediately available on whether any areas of the park were closed due to the fire. The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department has been contacted for comment.

San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded to an encampment fire at 2:44 p.m. near Stanyan and Hayes streets, where they found the man and promptly transported him to a burn center with severe injuries.

Authorities are investigating a fire that ignited at a homeless camp in Golden Gate Park on Monday afternoon and left a man hospitalized with serious burns.

Homeless people often seek shelter in the park to get some privacy away from the gaze of passersby.

By official counts, the park’s unhoused population roughly halved between 2013 and 2022. But experts say it’s hard to get an exhaustive tally in a 1,000-acre expanse covered in forest and foliage.

Encampment fires have also become increasingly common in San Francisco, with such fires doubling over the last five years and causing millions of dollars in damage, data shows.