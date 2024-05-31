The park’s Point-in-Time count is overseen by rangers during the day for better visibility, officials say.

The city has yet to release its neighborhood breakdown for the latest count, making it hard to know exactly how many people live in the park today—never mind the fact that many camp in hard-to-reach swaths of brush that might be overlooked by surveyors, and that experts have questioned the accuracy of the count.

Still, the city’s biennial Point-in-Time count shows that the park’s homeless population almost halved between 2013 and 2022.

The number of tents in the park grew over the last year from eight to 28, according to city data analyzed by the San Francisco Chronicle . That’s the steepest increase of any city neighborhood.

“I can’t just sleep out in public. It’s a personal thing,” said Sean, 39, who’s lived on and off in the park for six years, and declined to give a last name. “I’m conscious of what I look like, what I’m doing.”

Here, in hard-to-reach pockets of the park, homeless people say they’re able to escape the city’s infamous streetside encampments—and the glares of passersby.

The size of the park’s homeless population doesn’t matter to Sean; he doesn’t “go seeking out other people.”

He said one benefit of living in the park is he can stay in one place for a while—or at least longer than elsewhere in the city—before being forced to move by city sweeps, park rangers or thieves who steal his belongings.

“I like having a set routine, knowing what I’ll do tomorrow,” he said.

Mike, 44, is an UberEats delivery rider who sleeps in the park because he doesn’t want to be seen camping on the city streets. He didn’t give his last name for fear of being recognized.

Mike said he’s been homeless for two weeks after moving out of the apartment he shared with his boyfriend. The two would get high on meth—then his boyfriend would beat him, he said.